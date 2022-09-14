Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said the state is gearing up for leaf peeping season after releasing the department’s annual fall foliage map.

“Fall in West Virginia is such a special time,” Ruby said in a prepared statement. ”We are anxiously awaiting our rolling hills to come alive with vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow. There’s truly no better place to experience the fall than right here in Almost Heaven and your opportunity begins now and lasts through November.”

