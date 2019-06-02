HD Media
The West Virginia Library Commission, partnering with 171 public libraries across the state, has announced the launch of its 2019 Summer Reading Program - "A Universe of Stories."
Each year, the Library Commission teams up with the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a national organization providing high-quality, low-cost materials for libraries, to help libraries facilitate summer reading programs. Children, teens and adults are encouraged to participate throughout the summer in a variety of reading and education programs.
This year, the Library Commission will provide each public library in the state with a program kit filled with projects, programs and ideas for a full summer of reading. In addition, the CSLP reading program includes best practice suggestions, library activities and summer reading lists - all centered on the Universe of Stories theme.
Preventing the "summer slide" continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs.
For many families, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs.
To learn more about the programs available, visit a West Virginia public library or contact Lisa Hechesky at 304-558-2041.