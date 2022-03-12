CHARLESTON -- West Virginia police officers will have to take a course on how to properly handle cases involving people living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Senate Bill 570 establishes training requirements for law enforcement in holding individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Caputo said the bill amends the existing code -- passed last year -- for training regarding individuals living with autism to include the two additional diagnoses.
The bill passed the West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously -- with four members absent -- without discussion Thursday after passing through the Senate last month.
It requires a two hours class at the state’s police academy provided by the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services and the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association. The course must include instruction on the identification of people with Alzheimer's or other dementias, risks such as wandering and elder abuse and the best practices for interacting with them.
Police officers are already required to attend a three-hour course related to such identification and techniques for their interaction with people on the spectrum.
The bill also requires an in-service training curriculum surrounding those three groups for officers already in the field.
During a Senate Government Organization Committee Meeting, David Zielonka, who represented the Alzheimer's Association of West Virginia, said six out of 10 people with Alzheimer's will wander and are at risk of getting lost. Typically police get involved and if they do not know the signs of Alzheimer's or how to handle those living with it, it can end up in a bad situation.
“As a result, oftentimes law enforcement first responders are called and not knowing the signs of Alzheimer's, police will arrest them or they act erratic and violent,” he said.
More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer's, and the number is expected to be 13 million by 2050. Zielonka said he appreciated the legislature’s support in protecting those people.
“We see this as a measure to protect the health, safety and dignity of Alzheimer's and dementia patients and a way to prevent unwanted consequences for law enforcement personnel,” he said. “As well as a peace of mind for caregivers so that should they should the person that they're looking after wander they'll know that they'll be returned safely.”
During the same meeting, counsel presenting the bill said it is supported by the West Virginia Police Association, the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association, the West Virginia Fraternal Order of Police, the West Virginia Independent Council, AARP, as well as the Fairshake Network.
South Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma and Indiana have similar legislation.