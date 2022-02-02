West Virginia is ranked among the least proactive states of the 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control,” according to American Lung Association.
West Virginia, a state that attributes 4,280 deaths yearly due to smoking tobacco, ranked “F” in four out of five categories and a “D” in the other.
The “F” rankings were among the states categories of “Tobacco Prevention and Cessation funding,” “Tobacco Taxes,” “Access to Cessation Services” and “Flavored Tobacco Products.” The “D” ranking was for the “Smokefree Air” category.
The ALA report shows progress in reducing tobacco use over the past 20 years. The association uses the report to allow state elected officials to view a clear report of what actions need to be made regarding tobacco use.
“We (ALA) haven’t seen improvement from West Virginia from last year to this year and knowing that West Virginia is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to Tobacco control from this point, is definitely concerning,” Molly Pisciottano, ALA Director of Advocacy, said. “First step for West Virginia — starting with the basics — I would say use the report for frame-work for policy makers to take a look at and see what can be done to better improve tobacco control or use in our Mountain State.”
According to the State of Tobacco Control 2022 Report, the ALA provides three actions to be taken by West Virginia’s elected officials. The actions include funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs at the Centers for Disease Controlled and Prevention (CDC) at the recommendation level, preserve local control of smoke free air laws throughout the state and increase tobacco taxes and equalize rates across all tobacco products.
The CDC recommended level for tobacco funding cessation program funding is $27.4 million for West Virginia, however; the state funding has stayed at $445,000 for the past few years.
“We are definitely lacking there. More funds for those programs can help overall reduce tobacco use for West Virginians.” Pisciottano said. The Federal funding for State Tobacco Control Programs was $1,229,0006 in 2021.
During the 2021 legislative session, a bill was introduced to increase the funding for programs, but did not pass out of the Senate Finance Committee. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Tobacco Prevention secured $890,000 for Secured for Healthy Lifestyle Funding to be utilized for tobacco and obesity education funding, leaving $445,000 for tobacco control programs—the only amount of state funding for tobacco control in 2021.
West Virginia is considered to be a state with no broad restricting on smoking, but there are laws, regulations or policies that restrict and or use smoking in state government buildings, school and childcare facilities. No distribution or use of tobacco product can be in any building, property or vehicle leased, owned or operated by a county board of education, a Regional Education Service Agency (RESA), the State Department of Education or the State Board of Education. The state has no tobacco restrictions in private workplaces, healthcare facilities, restaurants or bars.
Pisciottano said over 30 out of 55 counties in West Virginia do not enforce a smoke-free air law.
West Virginia tax rate per rate of 20 cigarettes is $1.20 — a 65 cent increase since 2016.
Tax on an e-cigarette liquid is 7.5 cents per milliliter and the tax of all other tobacco products are 12 percent of the wholesale price. Pisciottano said what would provide the most public health benefits for West Virginia is to increase the tax by at least a dollar or $1.50.
The legal minimum purchase age of cigarettes tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products or vapor products in West Virginia is at least 18 years of age, but that doesn’t mean a tobacco product won’t get in the hands of a preteen.
According to the report, the 2020 cigarette smoking rate for an adult is 22.6% but is followed by a 2019 high school smoking rate of 13.5% and a 2017 middle school smoking rate of 4.5%. The yearly rate also reported that 40.6% of high schoolers in 2019 were using products that contained tobacco.
To learn more about the 20th Annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, visit Lung.org/sotc.