West Virginia has settled a lawsuit with the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul over marketing practices that allegedly targeted underage consumers, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In a statement released Monday, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $7.9 million settlement with the San Francisco-based company, which was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins @hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

