CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2022-23 flu season was reported Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.

No details of the death will be released, including the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender, in order to protect the family’s privacy, DHHR said.

