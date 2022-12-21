Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20200226-hd-realID pic
The Huntington DMV Regional Office is shown in 2020.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — In the first quarter of 2023, West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital process, enabling online, mobile, and contactless services for vehicle retailers, lenders, insurance carriers and West Virginians through the DMV’s online portal.

