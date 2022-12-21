Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 8F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
CHARLESTON — In the first quarter of 2023, West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital process, enabling online, mobile, and contactless services for vehicle retailers, lenders, insurance carriers and West Virginians through the DMV’s online portal.
State officials said West Virginians will be able to access and keep their vehicle title online or on their smartphone, much like an airline boarding pass. The portal will allow West Virginians to conduct all title and registration related transactions remotely, a first in the United States, according to the governor.
“Improving West Virginian’s experience at the DMV has been a priority of mine throughout my administration,” Justice said in a press release. “I am proud of the services our DMV has developed during my tenure and really excited to adopt a digital solution like this, one that really revolutionizes the process of vehicle titling for West Virginians.”
Justice said the change will be accomplished using a solution provided by NIC West Virginia and Champ Titles Inc.
Existing DMV services used by citizens, dealers and businesses are being enhanced to work with a modernized management system supplied by Champ Titles Digital Title and Registration Suite, officials said.
Among the benefits, it is estimated that the DMV’s new process will reduce the number of pieces of paper currently used by 4 million per year, the days vehicles sit in salvage yards waiting on titles by 1 million, and significantly reduce the time people spend in DMV offices processing title- and registration-related transactions.