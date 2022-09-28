Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

N2004P45010H.jpg

The White House recently released state-specific data on the effect the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan for student debt relief will have across the nation.

 Via Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Data released by the White House on Tuesday shows upcoming student loan relief will affect about 40% of West Virginia and Ohio residents who attended college.

The White House released state-specific data on how the Biden administration’s plan for student debt relief will benefit citizens across the nation.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

