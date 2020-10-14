LOGAN — Dr. Mason “Ed” White has served the Logan County community for more than four decades as an optometrist, board member of several organizations and member of the Logan County Board of Education — and now he hopes voters will give him a chance to expand that resume by electing him to an open seat on the Logan County Commission this November.
White, running as a Democrat, is challenged by Republican candidate Diana Barnette, a prominent local businesswoman, for the commission seat currently occupied by Willie Akers (D), who has chosen not to seek re-election. The new commission member will serve a term of six years.
A near lifelong resident of Logan County, White was raised in Justice Addition and now lives a mile away in Mitchell Heights. After graduating from Logan High School in 1970, White earned his pre-med education from Marshall University and then graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, at which point he returned to Logan and began his optometry practice — White Eye Care — in 1977.
White serves as vice chairman of the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors, as a member of the Logan Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees and as a board member of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. He is also a founding member of the Logan and Mingo Child Advocacy Center and has previously served as president of the West Virginia Board of Optometry.
In 2019, he was named Optometrist of the Year by the West Virginia Association of Optometric Physicians.
In 2016, White was elected to a term on the Logan County Board of Education, which he served until his resignation in January 2020 to mount his bid for commission. During his time on the LCBOE, White said he and his fellow members put the board “much better shape” than it was when his term began.
White said part of the reason he chose to run for commission was to strengthen its cooperation with the other county entities like the LCBOE and the five municipalities.
“My plan is to restore the cooperation,” White said. “We once had good cooperation between the board and the commission. I’d like to see that come back into play, also along with other entities — the Chamber of Commerce, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the community college, the hospital — they have a lot of resources, their parent corporation. I want to get all these bodies together to identify resources and find ways to get things done.”
On economic development, White proposes numerous tourism-related projects, and the very first idea he pitches is better enforcement and bigger penalties for littering, which he said is a major detriment to tourism investments in the area.
“Our economy definitely needs to be shored up and needs to diversify more,” White said. “Coal is declining, and we have no local control over that, so I think tourism is a big part of it, but in order for tourism to thrive, we’re going to have to get serious about litter and cleanup. I’ve heard the idea of placing dumpsters all over the place. Boone County did that, and it almost bankrupted the county. That doesn’t work, but we need law enforcement to work along with our magistrate court, our prosecutor, to enforce litter laws and hold people accountable.”
White noted the success of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, but said he feels it’s leveling off some. He said the trails have a planned motorcycle and sports car road called “Devil’s Den” similar to the Tail of the Dragon in North Carolina and Tennessee, but again lamented it will take better litter enforcement and better roads to make that happen.
White said some abandoned school buildings in the county are still viable and could be repurposed for economic development. Abandoned strip mine sites can be more difficult, he said, because many are located in remote locations with infrastructure challenges; however, he said a smaller version of something like The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio — a nonprofit safari park and conservation center built on an abandoned strip mine — might be viable here.
With the Twin Branch Drag Strip in Mingo County seemingly never getting an opening date, White proposes possibly finding a spot in Logan County to build something like that or similar. He also said he would like to hasten the commission’s adventure park/ziplining project, as he has not heard of any movement from that in quite some time.
White also said one of the county’s idled deep mines may be able to be turned into an exhibition coal mine like the one in Beckley.
White proposes installing signs on the county’s roadways highlighting sports successes, saying the project adds a “nice touch” and would be inexpensive.
Going off sports, he said the county could use a recreational area similar to Shawnee Park in Dunbar, but noted that the county does not have the flat land or the funding to create something of that calibre. Instead, he said the facilities on Midelburg Island could be fixed up even more to make them attractive to outside visitors.
Other tourism projects White says he’d like to explore if elected are better advertising of the county’s arts and theater programs, realizing the full potential of the Coalfield Jamboree, weaving some of the county’s “rough and rowdy” and political history more into tourism, cleaning up the Hatfield Cemetery, ghost tours, making sure the Guyandotte River stays clean and coordinating efforts with other entities like the LCBOE and SWVCTC to spearhead farm-to-table efforts and possibly even reopen the county’s farmer’s market.
The biggest thing White says needs to happen, however, is a reversal of negative attitudes.
“Some people think, well, if it’s in Logan, it can’t be any good, and I’ve gotten really tired of hearing that,” White said. “It’s a collective inferiority complex of some kind that I don’t really understand, but we’ve got to break out of that. We’ve just got to break out of that and try to get things moving in a positive direction and develop some pride. I’m old enough to remember when Logan County was just a really colorful, vibrant, really cool place. It’s not so vibrant and cool now, but I’d like to try to get back to that to some extent.”
On infrastructure, White says better broadband internet access and cell phone service is crucial to attract other industries, and added that he wants to sit down with other organizations in the county to help make that a reality. He said money is the biggest issue, but that partnerships with places like LRMC, which have large monetary backing through parent corporations, could prove helpful.
One of the hottest topics commissioners have been asked about in recent years is demolishing abandoned structures. White said that process must be a “constant ongoing effort.”
“I don’t know what the hold-up is,” White said. “I keep hearing about how many structures have been removed, but there are an awful lot of them still out there, and I think we just need to continue to push on that. You can’t tear a couple of them down and say we’re done for awhile. That has to be a constant, ongoing effort, I think, so we just need to push that. They’re dangerous, they probably sometimes contribute to some drug problems … snakes, rats … they’re unsafe if kids get in them, they can get hurt, so they just need to be removed.”
On the county’s finances, White said he has seen the budget and thinks there is some fat that needs trimmed, but noted it is difficult to outline that without first being elected and assessing the line items carefully.
“I think the entire budget needs a careful review, but that’s more than just looking at it on paper,” White said. “You have to look at what’s being done with that money. I’m not in a position now to say, ‘We need to cut out this, we need to cut out that.’ We need to look at all expenditures, and I had a record of doing that on the Board of Education.”
Another hot topic repeatedly brought before commissioners is the county’s magisterial map, which is divided into eastern, central and western districts. Map critics have argued it gives an unfair advantage to the Chapmanville area while shunning the Man area.
White said that, if elected, he would be in favor of redrawing the map once the 2020 census results are available.
“I don’t like it the way it is now,” White said. “Now again, I’m not an expert on that, and there may be other reasons that don’t know about. To me, it makes more sense to have the county divided north, central, south — Chapmanville area, Logan area and Man area. I just think that those are the three hubs, and I just think it makes sense that the representation be set up that way.”
When asked how he would work with the other two commissioners, Danny Godby and Danny Ellis, White said he thinks they do a “good job” but that “things could be done a little better in some ways.”
“I don’t know the specifics, really, until I get there,” White said. “It’s easy to criticize when you’re on the outside looking in, and I’m not going to do that. I have a good personal relationship with both of those, the commissioners, and I think that I can work with them. My method is — and this is from past experience and other organizations — I like to build bridges, and I don’t mean across the creek, but I mean bridges between people — lines of communication — and I’ve had a good bit of success with that.”
White said he hopes to work with the other two commissioners in the same way he plans to partner with the other organizations he outlined.
“I think I’ve shown with my experience on the board of education that I am not a political hack,” White said. “I will not be told what to do by any politician. I don’t have blind allegiance to anyone other than God.”
White concluded that perspective is what differentiates him most from his opponent.
“She has lots of business experience. She and Ronnie have been very successful in their businesses,” White said. “I have much more limited business experience, but I have, in my career — I’m getting old, I’ve been at this a few years — I have done over 100,000 eye exams, over 100,000 patient visits. I’ve talked to a lot of people, and I think I have my ear to the ground, and I think I hear what’s going on just among the people better than almost anyone. I see so many different people, and then I see them in a room where the door is closed so we can have open conversations, and if they’ve got a concern, I listen, and I take mental notes from that. Sometimes, I write notes from it, so I think I have a real good feel of what the people need.”