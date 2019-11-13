CHARLESTON — Dr. Mason Edward “Ed” White, a longtime Logan optometrist, has been named the 2019 Optometrist of the Year by the West Virginia Association of Optometric Physicians (WVAOP).
According to the WVAOP, the Optometrist of the Year is awarded to an “outstanding optometrist that demonstrates outstanding leadership skills when serving their profession, their patients and their community.”
White opened his practice, White Eye Care, in downtown Logan in 1977 after graduating with honors from Southern College of Optometry, a private college in Memphis, Tennessee. Since that time, White Eye Care has moved to the Fountain Place Mall shopping center, 407 George Kostas Drive, Logan.
White accepted his award at the 2019 annual Congress meeting in Charleston on Nov. 2. The WVAOP is composed of optometrists from all 55 counties in the Mountain State, and now counts more than 180 optometrists as members.
“We are extremely happy to have Dr. White as a member of our association,” said WVAOP President Dr. Mark Cinalli via press release. “He is one of the most passionate and dedicated doctors to serve our association. It is fitting that he won Optometrist of the Year.”
In addition to his practice, White currently serves as an elected member of the Logan County Board of Education, as a member of the Logan Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, as vice chairman of the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors and as a board member of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. White is a founding member of the Logan and Mingo Child Advocacy Center.
White also previously served on the School Improvement Board; as PTO president and basketball coach for Justice Grade School; as a coach for Logan Little League and Logan Senior Little League; as vice president of the West Virginia Blues Society; and as a member and a board of adviser for WECAN (Working to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect).
In his spare time, White enjoys fishing, camping and taking his Ford Mustang GT350 to race tracks. He is a lifelong resident of Logan and is married to Ellen Mullins White. They have three children, Tony, Paul and Joanna, and four grandchildren, Shane, Lucas, Roman and Eva.