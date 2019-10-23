WHITMAN — A man and woman from Whitman have been accused of child neglect and a host of drug-related charges after a search warrant of their home allegedly revealed drugs and guns within reach of their 2-year-old son.
On Oct. 14, TFC M.J. Miller, Senior Trooper T.J. Hannon, Trooper T.D. Adkins and Trooper T.D. Fields, all with the West Virginia State Police, executed the search warrant on the Whitman residence of Charles David Fillinger III, 25, and Tiffany Fillinger, 24. Upon entering the residence, Miller made contact with the couple in the living room, where Tiffany Fillinger was reportedly observed lying on the couch with her son.
Miller also reportedly observed a plastic bag containing marijuana on the coffee table next to where Tiffany Fillinger and the 2-year-old were located.
When the troopers searched the residence, they seized approximately 108 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 523 grams of marijuana, 10 7.5mg Hydrocodone pills, 18 Gabapentin pills, one Glock 19 pistol, one Del-Ton Inc DTI .556 caliber rifle, one DPMS rifle, one Century International 7.62x39MM caliber rifle, one Mossberg .22 caliber rifle, one Savage Model 93 .22 rifle, and approximately $5,275 of U.S. currency in different denominations. Multiple marijuana plants were also seized in the back yard of the residence.
While at the WVSP Logan detachment, Miller and Hannon obtained a Mirandized audio recorded statement from Charles David Fillinger III in which he reportedly advised that he had been selling marijuana for almost a year and crystal meth for the previous few months, and that he had purchased a pound or more at a time of both crystal meth and marijuana. Charles said that he has been making a profit selling both crystal meth and marijuana to multiple individuals.
Charles also reportedly advised that he smokes marijuana inside the residence while his 2-year-old son is in the residence, and that he occasionally leaves marijuana and guns sitting in plain sight and reach.
A Mirandized audio recorded statement was also obtained from Tiffany Fillinger, who reportedly said she has witnessed Charles make multiple drug transactions to multiple individuals while both herself and her son were in the residence. She said she has known of her husband selling marijuana for approximately six months to a year.
Tiffany also advised that she knew her husband had recently been selling crystal meth for the previous month or two and that he regularly smokes marijuana inside the residence while she and their son are inside.
Both Charles and Tiffany Fillinger have been charged with child neglect, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (meth), possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Hydrocodone), possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (marijuana), conspiracy and cultivation of marijuana.
Both were arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court on cash-only bonds of $250,000. As of press time, the two currently sit behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Note: The information provided was obtained by criminal complaints signed and filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, which are public record. All accused are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.