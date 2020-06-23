LOGAN – A woman from Whitman faces charges of child abuse and neglect after police say a small child was found inside a hot vehicle during a trespassing complaint on Pine Street in Logan.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the child was found on Saturday, June 20, after Patrolman C.L. Carter of the City of Logan Police, along with NRPO J.M. Miller of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, responded to 116 Pine St. in Logan regarding a trespassing complaint.
Carter writes that when he arrived at the location, he observed Kelly Christine Cantrell, 27, of Whitman, in a verbal altercation with a resident who lives there. While attempting to get information about the trespassing complaint, Carter reportedly heard a small child crying inside of a black Monte Carlo.
Carter then looked in the vehicle and saw the child sitting in a rear car seat. The vehicle was started, but there was reportedly no air circulation inside.
According to the complaint, Cantrell acknowledged that the air conditioner in the car did not work. The child was then removed from the vehicle and placed inside of a patrol car.
Carter writes that the child was “saturated with sweat and had a reddish glow to his skin,” and appeared to be fighting to stay conscious. EMS was then called to perform a medical check on the child.
While officers were on scene, they determined that Cantrell had been on scene for approximately 30 minutes, meaning the child was in the overheated vehicle for the same amount of time or longer. When EMS arrived, the child was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.
An additional page in the complaint notes that the child's on-scene temperature was 103 degrees. Upon arrival at the hospital, the child's temperature was 101.1 degrees and it dropped to 99 degrees at the hospital as continued fluids were provided.
Another small child was found to be in Cantrell’s custody. Child Protective Services was called to take custody of the child while Cantrell was placed under arrest.
Cantrell is charged with child abuse – neglect by parent. She was arraigned on a cash-only bond of $10,000 and is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail at the time of writing.