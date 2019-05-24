HD Media
The Williamson Farmers Market will open for business, starting this Saturday, May 25.
The market will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at its new location, 99 3rd Ave. - on the corner of 2Second Avenue and Harvey Street.
"We are so excited for this season," said Maria Arnot, Director of Community Agriculture at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center. "We have a new Market Manager, Rebecca Hooker, a jam-packed event schedule, and talented new and returning vendors!"
This Saturday, vendors will include Chattaroy Tomato Company, Dirt Broke Farms and Romans Farms. Products will include fresh lettuce, mustards and arugula, plenty of green onions, farm fresh eggs, jams, jellies, baked goods, plants and more.
Musical artist Alex Blankenship will be performing live music starting at 11 a.m, and Fat Boy Taco Truck from Chapmanville will be set up selling tacos and beverages.
Hooker, Farmers Market manager, said they accept cash, credit/debit, Senior and WIC Vouchers and EBT.
"We will be matching all SNAP/EBT purchases this summer," said Hooker. "If a customer spends $10 on their card, we will give them an additional $10 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables." For more information on how to double your SNAP dollars, stop by the market manager tent at the market on Saturday.
Be sure to stop by every Saturday at the 3rd Avenue location in downtown Williamson for fresh produce, live music, hot food and great company.