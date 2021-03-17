WILLIAMSON — Last week, Williamson was featured in a national primetime segment on CNN documenting how the area is reacting to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed into law by the Biden administration.
The segment, titled “How one Republican-leaning county in West Virginia is welcoming Pres. Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill,” was featured on the network’s primetime program “Anderson Cooper 360.” In the segment, CNN national correspondent Gary Tuchman interviews several local residents.
Despite the overwhelming conservative sentiments, the residents in the segment — which included laid-off coal miner Kevin Johnson, restaurant dishwasher Garland Thompson, Charles McGuire, Butch Beckett and Sherran Ray Justice — were mostly positive about the bill, and almost all said it will be of at least some help to them. Resident Butch Beckett described it as “a lot of waste.”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump carried Mingo County in the 2020 presidential election by a whopping margin of 85.25%, second only to Wyoming County’s 85.58%.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield was also interviewed and said the city stands to receive about $1 million from the bill, which he added is about a third of the city’s budget. He told reporter Gary Tuchman he wants to invest the money in infrastructure projects like improving roads, underpasses and the water and sewage system.
The segment aired Wednesday, March 10. During the Williamson City Council’s regular session Thursday, March 11, Hatfield said Tuchman was “very impressed” by Williamson.
“The CNN reporter that was here, he’s an old veteran reporter,” Hatfield said. “Regardless of what you think of the media or CNN or whatever, he was very impressed with our town. This is a man who is a world traveler. He was impressed with how clean the town was and certainly the hospitality of the people, and when you have a world traveler — he literally is a world traveler — to just nicely say all those things, it’s a compliment.”
The segment can viewed on CNN.com.