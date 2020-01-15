WILLIAMSON — Residents of the Tug Valley area now have a one-stop shop for CBD products, as Williamson’s first CBD store is open for business.
West Block Herbals, located at 1875 West 3rd Ave., opened its doors in November 2019. It offers an array of CBD (cannabidiol) products.
The store is operated by co-owners Charlie Harden and Robin Miller, both of Williamson, who say the store provides the community with a natural way of healing that does not involve industrialized pharmaceuticals.
“We were talking over dinner one night about wanting to start a business that would benefit the community,” Miller said. “This is something that, until now, wasn’t offered in this area and will give people alternative choices to more natural products.”
According to their website, westblockherbals.com, CBD is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the cannabis plant. CBD is also non-psychoactive, so it will not make you feel “high” like THC.
Patients who suffer from chronic pain, anxiety and insomnia have been turning to CBD products as a way to alleviate their symptoms without the use of pharmaceuticals.
Harden said that CBD can be taken in many different forms (orally, smoked, topically), and it depends upon the user and their specific preference and needs.
“We offer tinctures, which is usually the Number One thing people think of when they think about CBD oils,” Harden said. “We also offer capsules, which it seems some people prefer that method of delivery. And we offer a lot of different lotions and roll-on creams for pain, joint aches and muscle aches.”
They also sell CBD-infused chocolates, gummies, water, lip balm, bath soaps and bath bombs.
“When we sat down and started working on this, we got a list of the top 10 brands out there, and then we went with some of the brands from that list,” Harden said. “It was a little bit more expensive for us starting out, but we wanted to carry a product that will actually work for people instead of the stuff that you can buy in a gas station or somewhere like that.”
Harden said they are in the business of trying to help people and not just trying to make money.
“Everything we have it is right there on the label for customers to see so they know exactly how much CBD is in it,” Miller said.
Miller, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, and Harden, a cancer survivor, are both CBD users and say it has helped them tremendously.