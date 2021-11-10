LOGAN — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations down in the county, Logan Regional Medical Center is once again updating its visitor policy as of Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“Due to the success of vaccines, along with staff and the community following the CDC guidelines, we are seeing less COVID-19 patients,” the hospital said in a Facebook announcement. “Our enhanced cleaning, mask requirements and social distancing are also still in place to help keep you safe.”
Under the updated guidelines, one visitor per patient will be permitted in the emergency department. One visitor will be permitted to accompany surgery and endoscopy patients.
One visitor will be allowed for inpatient visitation from noon-6 p.m., and OB patients can have two support persons. Pediatric patients are allowed two parents or guardians.
For inpatient rehabilitation, one visitor is permitted per patient from noon-6 p.m. each day. Physician practice offices patients may have one support person accompany them.
Visiting hours for the ICU/CCU units will remain the same: 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Two visitors are allowed per patient.
LRMC will not allow visitors for COVID-19 positive or suspect patients unless special privileges are given.
Any visitor to the hospital will be screened before being permitted to enter the hospital, and visitors will be asked to wear an appropriate mask before entering. Visitors will not be allowed to congregate in waiting room areas, and social distancing measures must be maintained.
Visitors are to remain in patient rooms and should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer upon entry and department from both patient rooms and the facility as a whole.
As of Monday, Logan County has 97 active cases of COVID-19. Eighteen new cases were added to the county’s caseload since Friday. Seventeen people are hospitalized.
The Logan County Health Department reported one new death — a 62-year-old man — Monday, bringing the county’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 135.
Logan County is currently gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) daily COVID-19 county alert map as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Statewide, there are currently 5,937 cases, and the daily positivity rate is 16.23%.