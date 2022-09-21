Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s average temperatures have risen by 1% over the past few decades, which has caused a disproportionate increase in rainfall.

Rainfall in Huntington alone has increased 28% since the 1970s.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

