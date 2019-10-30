STOLLINGS — If you dined in at the Pizza Hut in Stollings on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 23, there’s a good chance you may have been waited on by a student from Logan High School’s WLHS-TV broadcasting team.
Pizza Hut offers a deal to high school programs in which the students involved can work for a period of time and receive 10% of the profit and 100% of the tips. For about two hours or so, the students took on various jobs like taking orders, washing dishes and cleaning tables. WLHS-TV has taken advantage of the deal in the past, as have several other local high school programs.
WLHS-TV’s effort on Wednesday was to fundraise. Bill France, the program’s instructor and director, said the money will go toward various things that are continually needed in the class.
“We are always raising money. We are in a program that is very expensive,” France said. “It’s technology-based. We constantly use computers and cameras, but a lot of the little things that people don’t notice like cables and cords and knobs – even batteries. We go through a ton of batteries. It’s always good to have some extra money on hand to get those little things that we need, so that when we do get a larger sum of money allocated, we can buy something new.”
Aside from the fundraising aspect, the event allows high school students to gain some actual working experience.
“It’s kind of nerve-racking, but I don’t really mind it that much,” said WLHS-TV sophomore Rosey Gillette. “It’s kind of fun to get to see what the future’s going to be like, and if this is a backup plan for just the future and what’s going to happen.”
When asked what is “nerve-racking” about the experience, Gillette responded, “Just talking to different people, making sure you get their orders right, and making sure their food gets to them on time.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into it and I don’t think people really realize how much work does go into it, so you learn to have more respect for your waiters and waitresses,” she added. “It’s a fun way to get to make money and help our class, and it’s just a great way to fundraise.”
Junior student Tyler Clyde agreed.
“I think it’s really good for high-schoolers our age to get a little bit of work experience, especially for those who don’t have jobs yet,” Clyde said. “I think it’s really nice Pizza Hut is allowing us to do this and get 10% of the profits, and all the tips we get to keep.”
WLHS-TV, which was launched in its current form in 2011, has won numerous awards throughout the years. At the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, it became a career and technical education (CTE) program, meaning students who have completed two years in the program will receive certification.
On Thursday, Oct. 24 — the day after their Pizza Hut fundraiser — WLHS-TV received a brand new professional news desk for their studio, which was purchased with funding from a federal grant.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.