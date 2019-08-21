LOGAN - The Logan High School broadcast news team of WLHS-TV entered school a little early on Aug. 9 for what is known as Broadcast Academy, where the class' newcomers are trained on what to expect.
Broadcast Academy has been held before the start of school for most years since 2013. During the session, veteran returning students, along with instructor Bill France, train the class' newcomers on the fundamentals of interviewing, story writing, use of the technology, video editing and more.
"Broadcast Academy is an opportunity for my students to basically get a jump start, or a head jump, on everything that's involved in the class," France said. "There's a whole lot of components to it. There's a whole lot of information, and the school likes to have us up and running so that we're doing broadcasts and covering the events of the school pretty quick, so it is hard for us to simply go into a classroom setting and spend 45 minutes when we can spend an entire day with all these students going over everything. ... They basically get a crash course in everything broadcasting, and when we come back to school, we're just strengthening the skills they learned along the way here today."
Junior Emma Johnson, who is entering her second year in WLHS-TV, said she feels the Broadcast Academy helps the veteran students as much as the newcomers.
"We are refreshing our memory from summer since we've taken almost three months off the editing program and just being out of school in general, so I think that it will give us a head start in that we can cover more stories in the beginning of the school year and that way we're not having to wait a month, or however long it takes, to be able to produce stories and get our names out there so we will have all of that," she said.
Because of factors such as the advanced editing software and stringent work deadlines, what newcomers learn in Broadcast Academy can often be intimidating at first - at least until they get the hang of what they're doing. However, WLHS-TV newcomer Elias Jeffrey, a junior, said he has always wanted to learn more about things like video editing and that the academy only made him look forward to the class even more.
"It's not as intimidating as I thought it was going to be, and there's certainly less people than I thought," Jeffrey said, referring to the small class size. "They're teaching us new skills that I'm only vaguely familiar with, and as it goes on, I'm seeing how this can help in the everyday workplace."
WLHS-TV was launched in its current form during the 2011-12 school year. Since that time, the group has won numerous awards, including best high school newscast from the Marshall University SCORES competition every year since spring 2014.
Students on the WLHS-TV crew for the fall 2019 semester include Kalea Fleming, Brayden Williamson, Emma Johnson, Hayden McCloud, Rosey Gillette, Elias Jeffrey, Halee Conley, Livia Epperheart, Tyler Clyde and Makaela Dowdy.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.