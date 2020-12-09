VERDUNVILLE — A woman was recently arrested in Verdunville after a man was stabbed in the back and chest.
Police say the stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Nov. 30. According to a criminal complaint on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy G.A. Harvey and Sgt. J.N. Sheppard of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene of a domestic disturbance in the Mud Fork/Verdunville area when they heard yelling and screaming coming from a house next door.
Harvey says when he looked in the front door — which was open — he saw a man bleeding severely from his back. Harvey says he saw what appeared to be one stab wound on the man’s chest and two more stab wounds on his back.
EMS was called to the scene, and the victim was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center.
Harvey then spoke with Amanda Dawn Bryant, 36, of Delbarton. According to the complaint, Bryant said she stabbed the man (identified as her husband) approximately three to four times because he said he was going to shoot her dog.
Bryant was charged with malicious wounding and assault. She was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail, but has since posted bail.