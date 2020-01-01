MOUNT GAY — A Logan woman is accused of destruction of property and other charges after she reportedly threw a bucket at a window at the Mount Gay Lounge and broke it while intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court and signed by Deputy Johnny C. Morrison of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 26, Morrison responded to a call from Logan County 911 about a female who was busting out a window at the Mount Gay Lounge Apartment 11. When Morrison arrived, he writes that he could hear the accused, Holly E. Green, 31, of Logan, screaming as he was walking up the stairs.
When Morrison made contact with Green, she was reportedly trying to clean up the glass that she broke by putting it in a bucket that was by the broken window. Morrison then told Green that she was going to be detained for “being irate,” at which time she is said to have begun arguing with Morrison and attempting to keep him from putting her in handcuffs.
Once Green was detained, Morrison began an investigation. The victim advised that Green knocked on his door and when he answered, she pushed her way through the door to gain access. He then reportedly told Green to leave multiple times, but she refused to, and he then had to physically put her out of the residence.
Once she was outside, Green reportedly grabbed a bucket and busted out the window to the apartment.
Morrison also notes in the criminal complaint that Green had a strong odor of alcohol. Based on these accusations, Green has been charged with destruction of property, trespassing asked to leave, public intoxication, burglary and obstructing an officer.
Green was arraigned on a $10,000 10% cash or surety bond and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.