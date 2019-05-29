LOGAN - A Kentucky woman was arrested at the Logan Walmart recently after being found with drugs during a shoplifting complaint.
According to a criminal complaint from Logan County Magistrate Court, on May 14, City of Logan Patrolman J.L. Sheppard responded to a shoplifting call at the store. The Walmart asset protection worker advised Sheppard that Sandy Bernice Belcher, 47, of Pikeville, Kentucky, had failed to scan several items at the self-check register.
While conducting the investigation, Sheppard noticed Belcher had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. She failed the horizontal gaze and nystagmus tests, showing signs of impairment.
During a search of Belcher and her purse, Sheppard reportedly found three small bags containing a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, $736, an empty package of suboxone, a small straw with a white powdery residue in it and a mirror also containing a white powdery substance.
Belcher is charged with possession with intent to deliver, public intoxication and first offense shoplifting. She was arraigned on a $25,000 bond by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez, which she has since posted.