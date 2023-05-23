Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN – A woman was arrested in Logan County over the weekend on a charge of grand larceny stemming from a warrant issued in Berkeley County in March 2022.

That charge stems from a criminal complaint for an arrest warrant issued by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in March 2022. According to that complaint, Deputy B. Frick of the BCSO was dispatched to the Economy Inn motel in Martinsburg on Feb. 1, 2022 over a complaint from a man who said his vehicle was never returned by April Ann Marchesani, 39, of Logan.

