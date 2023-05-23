LOGAN – A woman was arrested in Logan County over the weekend on a charge of grand larceny stemming from a warrant issued in Berkeley County in March 2022.
That charge stems from a criminal complaint for an arrest warrant issued by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in March 2022. According to that complaint, Deputy B. Frick of the BCSO was dispatched to the Economy Inn motel in Martinsburg on Feb. 1, 2022 over a complaint from a man who said his vehicle was never returned by April Ann Marchesani, 39, of Logan.
According to the complaint, Deputy Frick spoke with the man at his residence, who stated that he met Marchesani – whom he described as his friend – at the Economy Inn for “sex and drugs” on Jan. 30, 2022. The man stated that before doing anything with Marchesani, he allowed her to drive his car after she asked to do so to get money from her mom.
Deputy Frick writes in the complaint that the man further stated that he did not have a phone number for Marchesani because he was talking to her through Facebook Messenger.
Deputy Frick spoke with the man again on March 7, 2022, who stated that he had no idea where Marchesani was and had not heard from her since Jan. 30, 2022. The man said that his vehicle had never been returned, a statement that led Deputy Frick to obtain the arrest warrant for Marchesani on a single charge of grand larceny.
The warrant was finally executed Saturday, May 20 when Marchesani was picked up by Deputies Z.T. Lilly and H. Workman of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. She was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $5,000 10% cash or surety bond and is currently being housed at Southwestern Regional Jail.