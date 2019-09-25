LOGAN — A woman from West Logan was recently arrested twice within a matter of weeks — once for burglary and once for trespassing and public intoxication.
On Aug. 22, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, City of Logan Patrolman Kevin Conley responded to a possible burglary complaint. Pamela Diane Bryant, 31, of West Logan, is alleged to have entered into a man’s apartment. Upon being found, Bryant fled the apartment.
When Bryant was later apprehended, Conley reportedly found the apartment resident’s car keys, personal property from the apartment and $20 taken from his automobile.
Bryant was charged with nighttime burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle. Three weeks later, on Sept. 13, she was arrested again in the City of Logan on charges of trespassing, obstructing and public intoxication.
According to another criminal complaint, Logan Police Officer J.D. Tincher received a 911 call at about 6:44 a.m. Sept. 13 at a residence on Cole Street in downtown Logan regarding an unknown female refusing to leave the porch. When Tincher arrived, he reportedly saw Bryant lying on a bench.
Tincher reportedly told Bryant to get up three times, and she refused to listen to his commands. Bryant was placed under arrest, and Tincher said she refused to tell him her name or where she lived. Tincher notes in the complaint that Bryant showed signs of intoxication.
While in transport, Bryant reportedly started screaming that she didn’t do anything and that Tincher “better let her go home.” When given a standard field sobriety test, Bryant showed signs of intoxication but refused to admit what she was on.
As of press time, Bryant currently sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail with no bond set.