HOLDEN — A woman has been charged after police say she brought methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and cash into the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden.
According to a news release provided by Sgt. Nick Booth of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Jemerison, 41, has been charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, schedule II.
The incident happened Sunday, March 14. According to the news release, Deputy J.P. Ziegler traveled to the SWRJ to speak with correctional officers, who had performed a search of Jemerison after she was brought to the facility by the City of Logan Police Department.
According to one of the correctional officers who searched Jemerison, she was found with two clear baggies containing a distribution amount of a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, one clear plastic baggie containing a green leafy vegetation consistent with marijuana, eight white oval prescription pills identified as Gabapentin and one and two halves of blue prescription pills identified as Xanax.
Jemerison also reportedly was found with $1,480 in cash.
Jemerison is currently behind bars at SWRJ as of press time. No bond information is yet available.