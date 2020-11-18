MOUNT GAY — A woman from Harts is accused of shoplifting at the Kroger grocery store in Mount Gay then later being found in possession of suspected fentanyl inside the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Della Jo Dempsey, 51, of Harts has been charged with possession of controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts of controlled substance in jail and third offense shoplifting.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy T.C. Johnson of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from Logan County 911 on Nov. 8 in regard to a female shoplifter at the Kroger store in Mount Gay. Johnson says that when he arrived, Dempsey had already been approached by staff and had returned the items she had passed beyond the registers with.
According to Johnson, Dempsey had concealed approximately $185.45 in items.
A criminal history through 911 found that Dempsey reportedly has multiple other shoplifting offenses on her record from multiple states. In West Virginia, she has a charge from the South Charleston Police Department dated Nov. 9, 2019, and two charges from the Logan Police Department dated Dec. 3, 2015, and Dec. 6, 2017.
After Dempsey was transferred to the SWRJ, Johnson was later contacted by the 911 Center and told that she had contraband in her purse at the jail. Johnson reportedly recovered one needle containing an unknown red liquid and one clear plastic container containing an undetermined amount of a red substance believed to be fentanyl.
Dempsey was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a multiple 10% and surety bond of $30,000. She is currently behind bars at SWRJ as of press time.