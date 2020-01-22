HOLDEN — A Pecks Mill woman was charged after police say she was found with drugs and two pocket knives hidden in her bra while in custody at Southwestern Regional Jail.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, at approximately 10 p.m. Jan. 2, Trooper J.R. Powers of the West Virginia State Police transported Elizabeth Diann Evans, 36, of Pecks Mill, to Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden for an active capias arrest. Prior to arriving at the jail, a pat search of Evans was conducted, and she was asked if she had anything else hidden or concealed on her person.
Evans said she did not have anything illegal, and Powers released her into the custody of the jail.
Approximately 30 minutes later, at 10:30 p.m., Powers was notified by Sgt. Castle at the jail that Evans had brought contraband into the jail. According to the complaint, a correctional officer searched Evans and found two bags of a crystal-like substance, a bag of suboxone out of the wrapper and two pocket knives hidden in her bra.
Powers took custody of the evidence on Jan. 3 and reportedly confirmed the white crystal substance to be suspected methamphetamine. Powers also observed the other bag contained a strip labeled “N8” for suspected suboxone. He also took possession of the two small knives.
Evans has been charged with three counts of felony inmate in possession of a controlled substance/weapon. She was arraigned on a bond of $15,000 by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson and was still behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.