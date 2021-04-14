LOGAN — Police in Logan charged a woman with possession after she was found with a substance that tested positive for fentanyl.
City patrolman M.S. Hall writes in a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court that he responded to the parking lot of Lowe’s at the Fountain Place Mall on March 31 over a suspicious woman who was looking inside vehicles.
When he arrived, Hall made contact with the accused, Amber Nicole Means, 28, of Logan, standing on the lumber side of the parking lot.
Hall writes that he observed Means to have “glossy bloodshot eyes” and that she could not complete a full sentence that made sense.
Hall performed a Terry Frisk maneuver on Means and recovered a white powdery substance consistent with methamphetamine inside her pocket. Means reportedly told Hall to be careful handling the substance because it could be laced with fentanyl.
Means was placed under arrest, and she requested EMS care. She was transported from Lowe’s to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment.
During further investigation, Hall performed a field test reagent kit on the white powdery substance, which tested positive for fentanyl.
Means is charged with possession of fentanyl. She was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez and has since posted bond.