VERDUNVILLE — A woman from Mount Gay was arrested and charged with receiving and transferring stolen goods after police say she was discovered to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on May 25, Deputy J.C. Morrison of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to 38 Psalms Way in Verdunville over a domestic disturbance. On scene, Morrison said he saw Kelly Beth Sheppard, 43, of Mount Gay, attempting to gain access to a white Toyota 4Runner with a coat hanger.
Sheppard told Morrison that her key did not unlock the vehicle. Morrison writes that when she grabbed the key to show him, the vehicle then unlocked.
Morrison advised Logan County 911 of the West Virginia registration number of the vehicle, and they confirmed it was a stolen vehicle that had been entered into the National Crime Information Center. Morrison wrote that Sheppard had previously said the vehicle belonged to her.
While at the LCSD, Sheppard was read her interview and Miranda Rights form, and she agreed to provide a statement. In the statement, she said she bought the vehicle from a woman on May 22 or 23 and that the woman picked her up at her residence and drove her to the bank to get money.
Sheppard said the woman then drove to her house near the Logan/Lincoln County line to pick up the 4Runner. Sheppard said that on May 25, the woman returned to her residence to write out a bill of sale for the vehicle.
Sheppard has since posted bond. Other recent felony arrests listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Elbert Jonathan Davis, 19, of Logan: Burglary, domestic battery, domestic assault, brandishing, destruction of property
- Kimandi Manolohm Poston, 29, of Pontiac, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver schedule I (two counts), conspiracy, false information
- Javonte Ken Howard, 20, of Pontiac, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver schedule I (two counts), conspiracy, driving suspended, left of center
- Lawrence William Gaidurgis, 59, of Omar: Possession with intent to deliver, DUI causing bodily injury (charge dated Sept. 18, 2020)
- Lawrence William Gaidurgis, 59, of Omar: Possession of heroin, speeding — 20 or more above, expired MVI (charge dated May 19, 2021)
- Kimberly Dawn May, 48, of Logan: Fraudulent use of access device (three counts), assault on police officer
- Earl Bryant Jr., 44, of Whitman: Possession with intent to deliver schedule II, possession with intent to deliver schedule I, possession with intent to deliver schedule III.