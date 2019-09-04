LAKE - A woman from Lake has been charged with child neglect that resulted in injury after she allegedly got into a domestic argument while holding an infant.
The incident happened Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. At around 4:45 p.m. that evening, Logan County Sheriff's Department Cpl. J.A. Lyall responded to a 911 call in the Craddock Fork area for a domestic disturbance. When he arrived, he reportedly saw Brittany Danielle Gollihue, 34, sitting outside on the porch swing holding an infant.
In the complaint, Lyall writes that Gollihue began arguing with the owner of the home, who is also the infant's grandmother, while she was holding the infant, swinging her back forth while holding the infant near her chest and arguing with the homeowner.
Lyall then ordered Gollihue to stop and hand him the child, and he then separated the parties and gave the infant to its grandmother. After Gollihue and the homeowner were separated, Lyall gave Gollihue an eye test that indicated she was under the influence of a controlled substance. When asked if she had taken any kind of medication, Gollihue said she takes Adderall.
Lyall then reportedly spoke with the homeowner and Gollihue's boyfriend, who both said that she had been arguing with the homeowner and that she had taken the baby out of her boyfriend's arms. While she was holding the baby, Gollihue kept arguing with the homeowner, and when the homeowner tried to get the baby away from Gollihue, she scratched the homeowner on the arm.
The homeowner further advised that Gollihue would try and attack her while holding the baby, and that she was holding the baby so tightly that it caused the infant to scream. The homeowner also said that she has problems with Gollihue, who lives at the same residence, stealing her medication.
Gollihue was arrested. While on scene, two Child Protective Services workers arrived. They reportedly found scratches on the infant's head, left arm, right leg, stomach and bruising on its ribs.
Gollihue was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $20,000 bond, which she has posted.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.