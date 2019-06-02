Logan Banner
WILLIAMSON - A woman was arrested in Mingo County Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges of trying to deliver illegal substances to an inmate.
According to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, Deputy B.T. Sipple arrested Krista Lynn Hatfield, 31, after it was found that she intended to deliver rolling papers, methamphetamine, tobacco and needles to an inmate from Southwestern Regional Jail who had a scheduled court hearing in magistrate court.
Hatfield is charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver. As of press time Friday, she was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $15,000 property/surety bond.