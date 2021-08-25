CHAPMANVILLE — Police from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman after they say she shot a woman with a pellet rifle in an argument over a SIM card.
According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Vickers Branch Road area near Big Creek.
When police arrived, they announced themselves at the door. Nina Ferrell, 35, and Stephen Barker, 44, complied with the verbal commands of police and were detained.
Police were told that another woman was inside the house and while police were clearing the home, she was found and detained.
Police say they also located a small bag of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine in the bedroom floor and a black pellet rifle with a scope.
Upon speaking with the other woman, she told police that Ferrell had shot her with a long black rifle with a scope. She said the shooting happened over an argument involving a SIM card used for cellular devices. The victim also stated that the rifle resembled the one that police located.
Ferrell was arrested and has been charged with malicious wounding. Barker was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Both of the accused have since posted bond, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.