A woman from Logan is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Monday night near the Crawley Creek Dip on U.S. 119.
According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the incident at 9:46 p.m. Monday to what Logan County 911 reported was a dead-on-arrival motor vehicle accident. When police arrived, debris and personal clothing items were found on the right side of Crawley Dip on U.S. 119 northbound.
A woman was found dead on the left side of U.S. 119 northbound near the median. A driver’s license revealed the woman was Courtney Nicole Brown, 24, of Cassick Street in Logan.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Brown was identified as Phillip Workman, 26, of Six Mile Road near Danville. He was operating a silver 2005 Hyundai Sonata and told police he was on his way home after leaving his job at Arby’s at the Fountain Place Mall.
Workman said he was in the right lane driving at approximately 70 mph and could not see anybody on the four-lane. He said Brown came across the median on the left side of the road and ran out in front of him. After he hit her, he pulled off the side of the road and called 911.
Police say the death appears to be an accident, but an investigation is ongoing.
Cpl. C.A. Crum and other members of the LCSD assisted with the investigation. Mike Casey from the State Medical Examiners office also responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.