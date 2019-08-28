VERDUNVILLE - A woman from Mount Gay was jailed recently after she reportedly stole an ATV and attempted to flee police.
According to two separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court by the West Virginia State Police and the City of Logan Police, on Sunday, Aug. 11, Senior Trooper Hannon and Trooper Fields with the WVSP responded to a call from 911 about a red 2019 420 Honda Rancher ATV that had been stolen from a residence in the Verdunville area.
Upon responding to the call, City of Logan Police Officer J.P. Ziegler advised they were in pursuit of a suspect near the Mud Fork intersection on W.Va. 73.
Before the 911 call came in, Ziegler reportedly saw the suspect make a left-hand turn onto W.Va. 73 traveling eastbound, and he turned on his lights and siren to make a traffic stop.
According to one of the complaints, the suspect turned on to George Kostas Drive, cut across four lanes of traffic and continued through a grassy field. The suspect then returned to George Kostas Drive and traveled through the Lowe's parking lot, stopped in the Walmart parking lot and jumped off the ATV.
Ziegler noted that while driving through the parking lots, the suspect had a "complete disregard for pedestrians and other vehicles," traveling approximately 45 mph.
The suspect was apprehended and identified as Leigha Ann Evans, 33, of Mount Gay.
During a sobriety test, Ziegler said Evans appeared to be impaired. She would not follow Ziegler's finger during the horizontal gaze nystagmus because she said she knew she was high. Evans reportedly said that "lately things just turn on when she comes around and she is extremely paranoid."
Evans' driver's license was revoked for an active DUI on March 3, 2016.
On the same day, Trooper Hannon spoke to the ATV's owner, who said that Evans was not given permission to use or operate it. The ATV is valued at approximately $5,000.
Evans was charged by WVSP with grand larceny and fleeing DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, driving revoked for DUI, reckless driving and driving left of center by the City of Logan Police. She was arraigned on a $30,000 surety/cash bond and was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail.
