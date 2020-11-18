CHAPMANVILLE — A woman has been charged after police say she was found with Neurontin and fentanyl-laced heroin in the drive-through of the Hardee’s in Chapmanville.
The arrest was made Nov. 10, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court that was signed by Chapmanville Police Sgt. C.L. Sammons. Sammons writes that he received a call through 911 dispatch about a man who was passed out over the steering wheel of his vehicle in the Hardee’s drive-through.
Sammons says he checked on the man and had EMS come and render first aid.
Sammons says he spoke with the passenger, Gwendolyn McNeely, 51, of Chapmanville, and while speaking with her, he noticed a black pouch that had fallen out of her pants and onto the ground. When Sammons asked her what was inside, she reportedly stated that it contained half a Neurontin and some heroin laced with fentanyl.
McNeely was placed under arrest and has been charged with possession of fentanyl and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $3,500 bond and is still behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of Monday.