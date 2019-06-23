Logan Banner
LOGAN - A woman was hit by a vehicle in downtown Logan on Friday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Cole Street and Stratton Street near Hot Cup. According to City of Logan police officer J.R. Adkins, who handled the investigation, Marjorie Yvonne Armistead walked in front of Joyce Price, who was driving her vehicle on Cole Street.
Armistead was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center with a leg injury.
The incident is considered an accident and no charges will be filed against Price.