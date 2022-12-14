LOGAN — A Wyoming County woman was killed in a wrong-way vehicle crash in Logan near the entrance ramp to the new four-lane to Man on Dec. 12..
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were notified of the crash by Logan County 911 at around 6:15 p.m.
The accident involved two vehicles near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in Logan on the new W.Va. Route 10 headed toward Man.
Upon deputies’ arrival, both vehicles were heavily entrapped. According to the Sheriff’s Department, an investigation into the crash revealed that one of the vehicles had turned south into the wrong lane.
Police say the vehicle then traveled northbound in the southbound lanes for approximately one-fourth of a mile before colliding head-on with the other vehicle. All four individuals involved in the crash were transported to Logan Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center General Division.
The vehicle that was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes was operated by Jennifer Rollins, of Claremont, North Carolina. The passenger in the vehicle, Deloris Daniels, 71, of Cyclone, in Wyoming County, was fatally injured in the crash.
The other vehicle was operated by a juvenile male from Holden and a juvenile female was in the passenger seat.