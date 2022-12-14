Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — A Wyoming County woman was killed in a wrong-way vehicle crash in Logan near the entrance ramp to the new four-lane to Man on Dec. 12..

According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were notified of the crash by Logan County 911 at around 6:15 p.m.

