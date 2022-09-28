LOGAN — A Logan County woman took to the podium during the public comments period of Monday’s county commission meeting to ask about FEMA flood funding and to question why former commissioner Art Kirkendoll stays on the commission’s payroll as a consultant.
Brenda Stanley, a resident of the Valley View area of Logan County, said she was told that FEMA “no longer exists” in Logan County and that the county is going to begin tearing down dilapidated homes and structures and billing the owners for the cleanup.
Commissioner Diana Barnette said the commission has not heard anything about the FEMA rumor, but did say that the county has recently received state funding to help tear down dilapidated structures.
Barnette and Commission President Danny Godby said the county does not currently have a FEMA program in place, and the federal agency only steps in when there’s an emergency, such as a disastrous flood. Stanley’s question pertained to a home she said has been flooded repeatedly for decades, but has never been bought out through FEMA’s flood mitigation program.
“So what do you do about, I mean, a home that’s been flooded for decades and it’s never been picked up?” Stanley asked. “You’ve got to wait for another flood? What about the damage that’s already been done?”
Commissioner Danny Ellis said that — based on his knowledge of the FEMA program — it is his opinion that the home might qualify for a FEMA buyout if it falls within a flood plain or another criteria.
Barnette then explained the commission’s separate program that will allow them to give notice to a homeowner to clean up their dilapidated property; if they don’t, county code enforcement can clean it up and attach a lien to the property to recoup the expenses if the home is ever sold.
Barnette encouraged Stanley to speak with a FEMA representative, noting that it’s separate from the county commission.
Stanley then asked whether former commissioner Art Kirkendoll is still being paid by the county commission, and, if so, why. Kirkendoll served on the commission from 1981 to 2010, and then as a state senator until 2016.
County documents show that Kirkendoll is paid $2,500 per month in consulting fees through a one-man consulting business. Kirkendoll has served as a consultant for the commission since at least 2013.
Godby said Kirkendoll remains a consultant because he has a wealth of knowledge that is helpful to the county.
“Art Kirkendoll served many years here as a county commissioner. He’s very vital and he knows exactly what’s going on,” Godby said. “He’s been very helpful to the county commission. In fact, if we’ve got problems that exist, he goes out and checks out those problems. He is informative to us in letting us know exactly what’s to be done and what needs to be done. He’s very level-headed. He has gotten money for this county.”
After Godby explained one of the projects for which Kirkendoll helped the county receive money, Stanley then asked why Kirkendoll is needed when Godby, himself, has served since 1989.
“Why do we need Art to do this kind of stuff when you worked side by side with Art for decades?” Stanley asked. “Over the decades, you should know pretty much as much as Art knows, so why do we need Art? This is my question, why are we wasting the money on Art Kirkendoll when you’re as smart as what Art is? I’m just curious. That’s a payday I don’t think you should be writing when you’ve got as much knowledge as what Art has.”
“Thank you, Brenda,” Godby responded.
Stanley later returned to the podium to ask about a specific issue with water and sewage. The issue, commissioners said, falls under the City of Logan and as such, they encouraged her to approach the city about it.