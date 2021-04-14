MOUNT GAY — A woman from the Breeden area of Mingo County is accused of trying to bite a West Virginia state trooper’s arm after she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing at the Kroger grocery store at Mount Gay.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Trooper First Class M.J. Miller received a complaint through Logan County 911 on Sunday, April 4, that a female was acting disorderly at Kroger the Mount Gay area.
When Miller arrived, he said he saw the woman attempting to open a door of a parked vehicle. Miller made contact with the woman and identified her as Katrina Bryant, 40, of Breeden.
Bryant reportedly told Miller she thought the vehicle belonged to her brother. Miller spoke with a Kroger employee, who reportedly said that Bryant was blocking the entrance to the point he couldn’t take shopping carts into the store.
The employee said Bryant was asked several times to leave the property, but refused.
Bryant was placed into custody and while en-route to the West Virginia State Police detachment on Old Logan Road, she reportedly lunged between Miller’s front two seats and attempted to bite his right arm. Miller writes in the complaint that the incident nearly caused him to wreck.
Bryant is charged with battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and trespassing. She was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $2,000 multiple 10% and surety bond and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Other recent criminal complaints listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Michael Stollings, 61, of Chapmanville: Driving revoked for DUI (third offense), defective equipment, possession of a controlled substance.
- Savannah Rose Bryant, 23, of Chapmanville: Possession with intent (meth), conspiracy (drugs).
- Mason Keith Kitchen, 28, of Chapmanville: Possession with intent (meth), conspiracy (drugs).
- Roland J. Spence, 54, of Omar: Obstructing/resisting an officer, battery on officer, assault on officer.
- Joshua Runyon, 38, of Henlawson: Driving revoked DUI, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (Clonazepam), possession of a controlled substance (meth).
- Betty Jo Hunter, 34, of Wilkinson: Possession with intent to deliver (schedule II), possession with intent to deliver (schedule I), conspiracy (drugs).
- Daniel Scaggs, 39, of Mount Gay: Fraudulent schemes, grand larceny, conspiracy.
- Robert Jones, 65, of Crown: Joyriding.
- Anicha Nicole Ferrell, 47, of Foster: DUI with bodily injury.
- Robert Hanshaw, 38, of Peach Creek: Destruction of property.
- Robert Alexander Hanshaw, 19, of Whitman: Battery (two counts).
- John M. Fortuna, 24, of Peach Creek: Violation of personal safety order (PSO), destruction of property, assault.
- Kevin Allen Fisher, 38, of Switzer: DUI, improper registration, no proof of insurance.
- Christopher Michael Jarrell, 43, of Madison: Possession of controlled substance.
- Roger Lee Beckett, 62, of Chapmanville: Possession of controlled substance.
- Edith Marie Messer, 45, of Monaville: Possession of controlled substance, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, improper use of evidences of registration.
- Justin Keith Mullins, 23, of Lyburn: Prohibited person with a firearm (habitual user), possession of controlled substance (meth, marijuana), failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident.
- Leigha Evans, 35, of Chapmanville: Disorderly conduct, trespassing.
- David Wesley Tomblin, 52, of Davin: Capias, fleeing on foot, im
- proper registration, no insurance, no MVI.
- Michael Shane Sparks, 28, of Chapmanville: Possession (schedule II), possession (schedule III), driving suspended, no registration, no insurance, defective equipment.
- Marvin Jackson Crile, 47, of Switzer: Domestic assault.
- Justin Carl Long, 39, of Clintwood, Virginia: Battery on officer, obstructing an officer.
- Judy Wilson, 57, of Chapmanville: Possession of controlled substance.
- Steven Ryan Fortner, 34, of Oceana: Shoplifting third offense.
- Chad Michael Hunter, 33, of Wilkinson: Possession with intent to deliver (schedule II), possession with intent to deliver (schedule I), conspiracy (drugs).
- Keith Bryant
- , 43, of Logan: Possession with intent to deliver.