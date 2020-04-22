CHAPMANVILLE — A Logan woman was arrested after police say she lied about her name when caught shoplifting at the Towne N’ Country grocery store in Chapmanville.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the incident happened Saturday, April 11, when Sgt. C.L. Sammons of the Chapmanville Police Department was called to the store by an employee who stated they had a shoplifter who had taken some items and fled to Wendy’s. Sammons then walked outside and noticed a woman walking outside of Wendy’s. He approached her and told her stop several times, but Sammons writes that she failed to do so.
Sammons then chased her down into the Walgreens parking lot and detained her until other units arrived. She was transported back to Towne N’ Country by officer E.C. Ferrell to further the shoplifting investigation.
Once at Towne N’ Country, employees stated that the woman reportedly tried to take a 24-pack of Michelob Ultra beer, two six packs of Smirnoff Ice and Sugardale center-cut bacon. The total she tried to shoplift was approximately $48.17.
Police then got a receipt for the items and transported the woman to the office, at which time she told officers her name was Sally Cline. When the officers ran her name through 911, they found no matching record.
The woman then advised the officers that she lied about her name and that her real name is Sally Miller, 60, of Logan. A search of her name through 911 yielded prior convictions for shoplifting on Dec. 28, 2012, and Aug. 4, 2014.
Miller has been charged with third offense shoplifting, fleeing on foot and obstructing. She has since posted bail.