LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan was recently awarded a $25,000 grant for several improvement projects on the historic Don Chafin House.
Logan County Commissioner and Woman’s Club member Diana Barnette said the club was approved for 501© organization status in the fall of 2020. In January, club members applied for a grant through the National Coal Heritage Area Authority out of Oak Hill, {span}and were {/span}awarded $25,000.
Last week, on Tuesday, May 11, the Woman’s Club was symbolically given {span}a {/span}$25,000 check at the house by Christy Bailey of the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
Barnette said the grant money will primarily be used for four projects: installing handicap access at the rear of the house, new signage, restoring the original hardwood flooring, and repairing the outside retaining wall. Barnette said the improvement projects are aimed at eventually restoring the home for tourism purposes.
“This gives us a lot of recognition and shows the public that we’re serious about bringing the house back and using it for tourism,” Barnette said. “We want to use it for the historic value of it, both as a Woman’s Club … but also for the historical value of the Battle of Blair Mountain, Don Chafin, the whole nine yards. It’s got a great history.”
“It’s going to be another jewel in our crown in Logan County,” Barnette said.
Barnette said the possibilities for the house are endless, saying events like ice cream socials, tours and more can be hosted there. She said she plans to pursue more grants and other fundraising opportunities for further improvements to the structure.
The home, which was built around 1900, was once the residence of Don Chafin, the infamous anti-union sheriff of Logan County who was the defense leader during the Battle of Blair Mountain in 1921. The home was deeded to the Woman’s Club of Logan in 1946 and served as a public library for decades. In 1994, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.