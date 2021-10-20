LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan will host their fifth annual Pumpkin House attraction next week, and its members are hoping for a big return to form this year.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Woman’s Club held the Pumpkin House on a smaller scale than the previous year because local organizations like schools could not host their regular pumpkin carving festivities that contribute to the display.
Woman’s Club member Diana Barnette said the club expects up to 1,500 to 1,800 pumpkins to be on display this year. A large portion of those will be donated by the City of Logan, who will host a community pumpkin carving night at Shawnee Island beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“The City of Logan, they’re a big help,” Barnette said. “They help with the logistics of it, they help with cleanup, and most importantly, they buy a lot of pumpkins. Without them, we wouldn’t have as many pumpkins. It wouldn’t be as grand as it is.”
Any team, organization or business that wants to be involved should plan on attending the community pumpkin carving night this Thursday.
Pumpkin carving dates for local schools have also been announced:
- Heritage Prep — Oct. 21
- Logan High School — Oct. 21
- Logan Elementary School — Oct. 21
- Beth Haven Christian School — Oct. 22
- West Logan Homeschool — Oct. 25-26
Logan Middle School’s pumpkin carving was scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Barnette, who also serves as a Logan County commissioner, said the Pumpkin House is a county community effort each year. The commission provides the storage and mobilization of the risers used to display the pumpkins, and members of the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center, local electricians and other volunteers donate time to help set it all up.
“As a commissioner, I think that this is what our county represents,” Barnette said. “It’s communication, it’s cooperation. You know, we’re a small little county, and this is one thing that everybody can get on board with. There’s not a lot of things since COVID that we’ve been able to do, and I’m super excited for it this year.
“As a Woman’s Club member, you know, those women work their butts off,” Barnette said. “I don’t get to go down during the day and help — and I help as much as I can — but I am super impressed by the amount of time and energy they put into that, and they love it, they have a blast. We dress up in our costumes next week, and we love having everybody come by and look at the pumpkins. It just really is a great time.”
The Pumpkin House will be held at its traditional location, which is the historic Don Chafin House and Woman’s Club Library at 581 Main St. in Logan. The display will be open and free to the public every day from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Oct. 26-30.
Any group, civic organization, school, church or individual is also invited to carve and display pumpkins or donate uncarved pumpkins. For additional information about carving or displaying pumpkins, call 304-687-1936.