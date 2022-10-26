LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan will host its sixth annual Pumpkin House beginning Oct. 26.
The attraction, which features over 1,000 variously-carved and designed pumpkins, will be held at the Woman’s Club headquarters located at the historic Don Chafin House at 581 Main St. in Logan.
Admission is free and the pumpkins will be lit up and ready for viewing every night from Wednesday until Halloween night on Oct. 31.
The pumpkins are largely donated by area organizations such as schools who host carving events. The City of Logan also purchases large amounts of pumpkins each year and Jack Baisden of Four Seasons Country Store plays an integral role.
Individuals wishing to carve their own pumpkin to donate may also do so.
Woman’s Club member Candy Patterson-Brewer said this year’s Pumpkin House will be set up a little differently.
“Some of them are in the shape of a diamond,” Patterson-Brewer said. “It’s just different and we’ve moved some our displays. One of our things that we’re doing this year is to celebrate our veterans, and if you’re looking at the house from the left side, that whole area is going to be dedicated to veterans.”
Patterson-Brewer said the veteran pumpkin display will be all red, white and blue in color. The name of the veteran — or whose family — carved the pumpkin will be on the pumpkin.
“I think it’s just going to be good,” Patterson-Brewer said. “It’s going to be different. It’s going to be an added thing. We just like to change it up. It really looks good this year.”
Patterson-Brewer thanked a group of Woman’s Club volunteers for making the display happen, as well as some participants from the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center. She also thanked Logan Regional Medical Center for making a contribution this year.
The Pumpkin House will begin each night at 6 p.m. The lights will turn off at 10 p.m.