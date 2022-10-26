Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Woman's Club of Logan's annual Pumpkin House will return for its sixth year this Wednesday.

LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan will host its sixth annual Pumpkin House beginning Oct. 26.

The attraction, which features over 1,000 variously-carved and designed pumpkins, will be held at the Woman’s Club headquarters located at the historic Don Chafin House at 581 Main St. in Logan.

