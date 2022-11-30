LOGAN — Black Friday was the first day in business for a new woman’s boutique and clothing store in downtown Logan.
The Boutique at 403 and Event Planning, aptly named for its location at 403 Stratton St. in Logan, offers women’s clothing, jewelry, purses, and accessories, as well as auto fragrance products known as “Car Freshies.”
Additionally, the shop offers planning services for events like parties and weddings.
Owner Crystal Jude Dingess said she was driven to open the store due to a lack of women-specific businesses in the area. She said she wanted to give local women a place to shop without having to travel to places like Charleston or Williamson.
Dingess also said that opening her own business was always a dream of hers.
“I just want to thank the Lord for blessing me with the opportunity to have something like this for myself,” Dingess said. “I’ve always wanted to have something for myself — to be the owner, and for the future of my kids. I’m hoping to be here for many years to come, keeping my store stocked with things that women like and appreciate and don’t have to travel far to get what they want.”
Dingess said she does plan to add items for both children and men at some point in the future.
The business also happens to located inside the building that housed the former City Bakery for 80 years by the Nolletti family of which Logan’s mayor, Serafino Nolletti, is a part of. Nolletti, who is now renting the space to Dingess, expressed satisfaction with what Dingess has done with her business.
“I went in there Saturday and that was the first time I had been in there since I handed her the keys and I could not believe how well she has decorated that and turned it into a fancy, stylish location that I’m proud of,” Nolletti said. “I know she’s proud of it, and that’s all I’ve heard is good things about it and we’re just tickled to death to have another business open in downtown Logan.”
The Boutique at 403 is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Dingess said hours are subject to change as she navigates what works best for her new business.