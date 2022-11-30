Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Black Friday was the first day in business for a new woman’s boutique and clothing store in downtown Logan.

The Boutique at 403 and Event Planning, aptly named for its location at 403 Stratton St. in Logan, offers women’s clothing, jewelry, purses, and accessories, as well as auto fragrance products known as “Car Freshies.”

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you