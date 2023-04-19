West Virginia’s sole abortion provider has dropped its challenge of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure, according to a court filing.
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia filed a notice in federal court Monday of the voluntary dismissal of its case challenging the constitutionality of the state’s abortion law.
According to Monday’s filing, because of “intervening professional obligations,” the clinic’s physician has now determined that he will not be able to resume providing abortion care in West Virginia. Another physician who provided abortions also no longer is available for that role.
The filing states that, because of this, the Women’s Health Center determined it is in its best interest to voluntarily drop the case without prejudice.
“The physicians who previously worked at the clinic are not able to resume providing abortion care in West Virginia at this time, and so the plaintiffs have decided to discontinue the lawsuit, but have reserved the right to re-file if and when the circumstances are right,” Aubrey Sparks, managing attorney for the ACLU of West Virginia, said in a statement. “The ACLU remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to ensure that everyone in West Virginia can get the essential care they need.”
The lawsuit, filed in February, challenged, as irrational and unconstitutional, several parts of the law that legislators passed in September 2022, including a requirement that procedural abortions be done in a hospital and one that requires physicians who provide abortions to have privileges at a West Virginia hospital.
It named as defendants West Virginia Board of Medicine President Ashish Sheth and state Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Matthew Christiansen. The complaint listed the Women’s Health Center’s primary abortion provider, identified only as Dr. John Doe, as co-defendant.
In September, the West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 302, a near-total ban of abortion. The law allows limited exemptions for victims of rape or incest to access abortion services. Children may receive the service up to 14 weeks of gestation, if they make a report to law enforcement or receive treatment from a certified physician, while adults have up to eight weeks and must report the crime to law enforcement.
The motion to drop the case comes on the heels of the clinic announcing plans to open the Women’s Health Center of Maryland, about 5 miles from the West Virginia border, in June. A spokesperson for the Women’s Health Center referred a reporter to the ACLU of West Virginia.
In a statement, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who had intervened on behalf of the state to defend the law, said the issue is “very near and dear to my heart” and that his office is ready to defend the law, should the lawsuit be refiled, or against another legal challenge.
