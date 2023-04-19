Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia’s sole abortion provider has dropped its challenge of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure, according to a court filing.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia filed a notice in federal court Monday of the voluntary dismissal of its case challenging the constitutionality of the state’s abortion law.

