LOGAN — The Wonder of Christmas Historic Church Tour on Tuesday, Dec. 3, gave area residents a chance to visit several of Logan’s beautiful houses of worship and learn about their histories, while enjoying Christmas music and snacks along the way. The event is hosted annually by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
First Presbyterian Church of Logan served as the starting point for this year’s tour. The Rev. Kevin Geurink discussed the church’s move in the 1950s from the former location, now used by the Logan Church of the Nazarene, to the current East-end site. The bell choir at First Presbyterian Church bell choir entertained guests with two songs.
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church was the second stop, where Father Yesu Golla is the priest.
Kathy Marino outlined the history of Saint Francis, as well as their preparation for Advent. The sanctuary opened in 1947. The formerly separate Holden and Logan congregations were merged in 1986, and Saint Francis dedicated their spacious fellowship hall in 2007.
Guests joined in singing a hymn, “The Whole World is Waiting for Love,” then enjoyed snacks such as meatballs in the fellowship hall.
The Rev. Tom Chafin welcomed guests to the third stop on the tour, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), by discussing the welcoming phrases on several of the church’s classic stained-glass windows. The sanctuary was built in the early 1920s, but the congregation didn’t get the full effect of Sunday morning light shining through the East-side windows until the adjacent Coca-Cola distribution building was demolished in the 1990s.
The Education Building, with Sunday school classrooms, choir rooms and office space, was added on the Main Street side of the First Christian Church property and dedicated in honor of the ministry of the Rev. A.J. Coffey in 1954.
The First Christian Church portion of the tour wrapped up with singing “What Child is This?”.
Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church was the next stop. Pastor Rev. Michael Smith described how a regular Methodist pastor was assigned to the Logan community by 1825, while the current Nighbert Memorial sanctuary was under construction by 1913 — and cost all of $25,000 to build.
Smith spoke of the origins of Methodism and its efforts to reach out to those in need. Nighbert closed their portion of the tour with the bell choir performing “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.”
Logan Church of the Nazarene, served by the Rev. Russell Carson, hosted the final stop. The Logan congregation was founded in 1935 and, by 1955, took up residence in the former First Presbyterian Church sanctuary on Bridge Street.
That location, now known as the Wallen Auditorium, has served as fellowship hall, classroom and office space for Logan Church of the Nazarene since their new sanctuary opened in 1982.
A piano solo of “Oh Holy Night,” performed by Dana Bowen, closed the evening’s festivities.