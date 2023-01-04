 Skip to main content
Woody Williams named Gazette-Mail West Virginian of the Year

Hershel “Woody” Williams may be best remembered for mounting a relentless, four-hour flamethrower assault that destroyed seven fortified Japanese machine gun emplacements, along with the soldiers manning them, during the Battle of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945.

He received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, for “unyielding determination and extraordinary heroism in the face of ruthless enemy resistance.”

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

