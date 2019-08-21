LOGAN - World War II Marine Corps veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams was the special guest at the Logan City Council's regular session Tuesday, Aug. 13, where he presented two flags that were flown over the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C. - one to the family of the late Howard Branham and the other to the family of late city firefighter Ernie Woods.
Branham, who was from Ragland, W.Va., held a long career in the coal industry, from being a general labor miner, the vice president of operations for Piston Coal and president of Elkay Mining. He was also the owner of his own business, H&B Enterprise.
After Branham's death July 10, a flag was flown over the United States Capitol on July 11 by request of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.
During the celebration of Branham's life at the meeting, his longtime friend, Bill Wooten, spoke about his experiences with Branham from the time the two met when Wooten went to work for Piston in 1982, remarking what a "quality man" he was.
"Without Howard's help, I don't know where I'd be today," Wooten said.
"Howard was not only committed to the people that he worked with and worked for him. His family was paramount in his life. Everything he did - the very thing that you (Williams) and the Marines fought for to defend, the values of family and friend and life and happiness and love and home - he represented that in every possible way."
Williams then presented the flag to Branham's wife, Peggy, whom he was married to for 65 years. Some of Branham's other family members, including his children, also attended.
"Howard was the love of my life," she said. "I met him in the fourth grade. I went all through school with him, we graduated, and we were married for 65 years, and he really did deserve this. He really did, and thank you all so much for all the food, the prayers, and everything that has gone our way."
A flag was also presented to the family of late City of Logan firefighter Ernie Woods, who died in an ATV accident on June 29. It was also flown over the U.S. Capitol at Miller's request.
The flag, along with a handmade replica of the helmet Woods wore, was presented to his father, Ernie Woods Sr.; his sister, Tena Woods; and his daughter, Madison Woods.
During the presentation, City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett spoke about Woods' life, noting that he, along with his father and grandfather, served in the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division of the U.S. Army.
"When we got out of high school, Ernie went straight into the military and then as soon as he got out of the service, he came straight to the fire department and enlisted with us, and then went to the police department and back to the fire department, so at no time during Ernie's adult life was he not in public service," Beckett said.
"We appreciate Mr. Williams coming down here to honor another veteran."
The flag presented to Woods was enclosed in a large case, which will include all his medals and patches earned during his service when they are received at a later date.
"The City of Logan poured their heart out to my son," said Ernie Woods Sr.
"The police department, the fire department I've lived here for a long time, and I've become friends with everybody the street department, water board, the mayor - and his friends and this city poured out a whole lot of affection to my son. It sure made me proud when I saw the people that went to his memorial, or the people that have called, or the people that have been so good to my granddaughter, to my daughter, to me and my wife. On their behalf, I thank you and God bless each and every one of you."
