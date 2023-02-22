Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

A bill that would cap damages in workplace injury lawsuits drew the ire of injured workers but garnered support from business interests Monday during a public hearing at the state Capitol.

West Virginia law permits workers to sue for damages above those paid through workers’ compensation if they can prove their employer acted with deliberate intent in causing the injury.

Roger Adkins

