CHAPMANVILLE — One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision at the Old Logan Road intersection near Chapmanville on Tuesday, April 13.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. According to West Virginia State Police, the collision happened after Albert Gross, 55, of Hewett Creek, drove his vehicle into the path of an oncoming vehicle in the northbound lane of U.S. 119.
Gross was taken to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash marked yet another death at the intersection, which has been the site of numerous traffic-related fatalities over the past several years.
As a result of the crash, traffic was backed up extensively on both north and southbound lanes of U.S. 119 for roughly an hour and a half as crews worked to clean up the crash site. Northbound drivers were permitted to drive through first, with southbound drivers finally able to pass through at around 4:30 p.m.